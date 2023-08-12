As of now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the fourth-worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay went 4-12-1 ATS last season.

Last season, six Buccaneers games went over the point total.

Tampa Bay averaged 346.7 yards per game offensively last year (15th in ), and it allowed 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on defense.

The Buccaneers went 5-4 at home last year and 3-5 away from home.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.

The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (66.1 per game) and six touchdowns.

Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (60.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown a season ago and picked up 481 yards (28.3 per game).

In 12 games for the Panthers, Baker Mayfield passed for 1,313 yards (109.4 per game), with six touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.8%.

In 17 games last year, Devin White registered 5.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 124 tackles.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000 2 September 17 Bears - +6000 3 September 25 Eagles - +800 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 6 October 15 Lions - +2200 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +1000 9 November 5 @ Texans - +20000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

