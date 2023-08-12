The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .216 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 39 of 75 games this season (52.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (14.7%).

In 9.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has had an RBI in 17 games this season (22.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 75 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .228 AVG .203 .275 OBP .232 .390 SLG .331 12 XBH 9 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 32/8 K/BB 34/5 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings