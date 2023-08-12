The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.345 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .291 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.

In 60.5% of his games this season (52 of 86), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 86), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this season (32.6%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 games this season (38.4%), including four multi-run games (4.7%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 38 .272 AVG .313 .327 OBP .352 .503 SLG .351 18 XBH 3 8 HR 1 25 RBI 14 36/11 K/BB 21/8 3 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings