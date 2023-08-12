Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.345 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .291 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- In 60.5% of his games this season (52 of 86), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 86), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this season (32.6%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (38.4%), including four multi-run games (4.7%).
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|38
|.272
|AVG
|.313
|.327
|OBP
|.352
|.503
|SLG
|.351
|18
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|14
|36/11
|K/BB
|21/8
|3
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
