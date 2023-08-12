Jose Siri -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has eight doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .216.

Siri has gotten a hit in 44 of 77 games this year (57.1%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (15.6%).

In 27.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has driven home a run in 30 games this year (39.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 46.8% of his games this season (36 of 77), with two or more runs nine times (11.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .237 AVG .194 .288 OBP .226 .511 SLG .519 14 XBH 18 11 HR 12 25 RBI 23 49/10 K/BB 55/6 4 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings