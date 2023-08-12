Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .273 with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last games.
- Lowe has had a hit in 59 of 92 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 25 times (27.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 92), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 37 games this season (40.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|49
|.274
|AVG
|.273
|.298
|OBP
|.333
|.432
|SLG
|.523
|16
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|40
|40/5
|K/BB
|51/17
|10
|SB
|13
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Williams (1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
