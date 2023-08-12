The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is batting .273 with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last games.
  • Lowe has had a hit in 59 of 92 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 25 times (27.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 92), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe has driven home a run in 37 games this season (40.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 49
.274 AVG .273
.298 OBP .333
.432 SLG .523
16 XBH 21
3 HR 11
18 RBI 40
40/5 K/BB 51/17
10 SB 13

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
  • The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
  • Williams (1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
  • The 24-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.