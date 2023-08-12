Following the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lee Hodges is in eighth at -7.

Looking to wager on Lee Hodges at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Lee Hodges Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Hodges has finished below par on 12 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Hodges has finished atop the leaderboard once and has two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Hodges has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 27 -5 270 1 17 1 4 $3.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Hodges last competed at this event in 2023 and finished eighth.

This course is set up to play at 7,243 yards, 227 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Hodges has played in the past year has been 69 yards longer than the 7,243 yards TPC Southwind will be at for this event.

Hodges' Last Time Out

Hodges was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.77-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was strong, putting him in the 96th percentile of the field.

Hodges shot better than 97% of the competitors at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Hodges shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Hodges recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.4).

Hodges recorded more birdies or better (14) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that most recent outing, Hodges' performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Hodges finished the 3M Open recording a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hodges finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Hodges Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Hodges' performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.