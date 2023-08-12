Luke Raley -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley has 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .255.
  • Raley has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (50 of 90), with more than one hit 19 times (21.1%).
  • In 13 games this season, he has homered (14.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • Raley has driven home a run in 27 games this year (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 34 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 45
.215 AVG .286
.321 OBP .355
.455 SLG .539
17 XBH 19
5 HR 10
14 RBI 26
44/12 K/BB 50/10
6 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
  • Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .210 batting average against him.
