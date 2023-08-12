Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .255.
- Raley has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (50 of 90), with more than one hit 19 times (21.1%).
- In 13 games this season, he has homered (14.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Raley has driven home a run in 27 games this year (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 34 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.215
|AVG
|.286
|.321
|OBP
|.355
|.455
|SLG
|.539
|17
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|26
|44/12
|K/BB
|50/10
|6
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .210 batting average against him.
