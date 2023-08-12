Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Manuel Margot (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .249 with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
- In 49 of 81 games this year (60.5%) Margot has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.8%).
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (3.7%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Margot has driven home a run in 25 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 26 of 81 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.202
|AVG
|.295
|.261
|OBP
|.333
|.298
|SLG
|.411
|7
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|14
|25/9
|K/BB
|25/7
|3
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Williams (1-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
