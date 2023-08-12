On Saturday, Manuel Margot (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .249 with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.

In 49 of 81 games this year (60.5%) Margot has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.8%).

In three games this year, he has gone deep (3.7%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).

Margot has driven home a run in 25 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games.

He has scored in 26 of 81 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .202 AVG .295 .261 OBP .333 .298 SLG .411 7 XBH 13 2 HR 1 15 RBI 14 25/9 K/BB 25/7 3 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings