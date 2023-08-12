On Saturday, Manuel Margot (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .249 with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 49 of 81 games this year (60.5%) Margot has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.8%).
  • In three games this year, he has gone deep (3.7%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Margot has driven home a run in 25 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games.
  • He has scored in 26 of 81 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 38
.202 AVG .295
.261 OBP .333
.298 SLG .411
7 XBH 13
2 HR 1
15 RBI 14
25/9 K/BB 25/7
3 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
  • The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will send Williams (1-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
