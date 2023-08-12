Gavin Williams gets the nod on the mound for the Cleveland Guardians looking to slow down Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 172 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB with a .444 slugging percentage.

The Rays rank 10th in MLB with a .255 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (612 total, 5.2 per game).

The Rays rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 16th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.192).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Shawn Armstrong (0-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the righty threw two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Tigers W 10-6 Away Erasmo Ramírez Matt Manning 8/8/2023 Cardinals W 4-2 Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas 8/9/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Jalen Beeks Dakota Hudson 8/10/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore 8/11/2023 Guardians W 9-8 Home Aaron Civale Xzavion Curry 8/12/2023 Guardians - Home Shawn Armstrong Gavin Williams 8/13/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Eflin Tanner Bibee 8/14/2023 Giants - Away Tyler Glasnow Logan Webb 8/15/2023 Giants - Away Zack Littell - 8/16/2023 Giants - Away Aaron Civale Ross Stripling 8/18/2023 Angels - Away - Reid Detmers

