Shawn Armstrong will take the hill for the Tampa Bay Rays (70-48) on Saturday, August 12 against the Cleveland Guardians (56-61), who will answer with Gavin Williams. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The favored Rays have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +125. An 8-run over/under is listed for the game.

Rays vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Armstrong - TB (0-0, 1.15 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-3, 2.90 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Rays and Guardians matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rays (-150), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rays are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Yandy Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 95 times this season and won 62, or 65.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Rays have a 45-17 record (winning 72.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Rays went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in 19, or 38.8%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Guardians have won one of 13 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Guardians had a record of 2-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Wander Franco 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 1st Win AL East +175 - 2nd

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.