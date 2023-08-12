Rene Pinto Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, Rene Pinto (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto has while hitting .294.
- Pinto has had a base hit in three of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- Pinto has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|.000
|AVG
|.417
|.000
|OBP
|.417
|.000
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|2/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering one hit.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.90, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
