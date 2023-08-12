Russell Henley heads into the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee at TPC Southwind, with action from August 10-12.

Looking to place a bet on Henley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Russell Henley Insights

Henley has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Henley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Henley has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Henley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 23 -8 277 1 15 3 3 $4.7M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Henley has one top-10 finish in his past nine appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 47th.

Henley made the cut in seven of his past nine entries in this event.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 228 yards shorter than the 7,243-yard par 70 for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Southwind has a recent scoring average of -2.

The average course Henley has played in the past year has been 81 yards longer than the 7,243 yards TPC Southwind will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Henley's Last Time Out

Henley finished in the 37th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 3.75 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 99th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Henley was better than 82% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.46.

Henley recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Henley carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Henley recorded more birdies or better (15) than the field average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

In that last tournament, Henley had a bogey or worse on three of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Henley ended the Wyndham Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Henley finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

