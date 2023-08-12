On Saturday, Wander Franco (hitting .425 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Guardians.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .824, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Franco enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .550 with three homers.

Franco has picked up a hit in 68.5% of his 111 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.4% of those games.

He has homered in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has driven home a run in 39 games this year (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 50 times this year (45.0%), including 14 games with multiple runs (12.6%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 53 .284 AVG .279 .344 OBP .348 .507 SLG .447 28 XBH 18 10 HR 7 37 RBI 22 35/20 K/BB 31/22 15 SB 15

