Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Wander Franco (hitting .425 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Guardians.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .824, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Franco enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .550 with three homers.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 68.5% of his 111 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has driven home a run in 39 games this year (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 50 times this year (45.0%), including 14 games with multiple runs (12.6%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|53
|.284
|AVG
|.279
|.344
|OBP
|.348
|.507
|SLG
|.447
|28
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|7
|37
|RBI
|22
|35/20
|K/BB
|31/22
|15
|SB
|15
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.90, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
