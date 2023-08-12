After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Gavin Williams) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .318 with 46 walks and 70 runs scored.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 69 of 99 games this season (69.7%), with multiple hits on 36 occasions (36.4%).

In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (16.2%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Diaz has driven home a run in 36 games this year (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 53 games this year (53.5%), including 13 multi-run games (13.1%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .345 AVG .290 .417 OBP .376 .533 SLG .475 19 XBH 20 9 HR 7 31 RBI 26 38/23 K/BB 34/23 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings