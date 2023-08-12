Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Gavin Williams) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .318 with 46 walks and 70 runs scored.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 69 of 99 games this season (69.7%), with multiple hits on 36 occasions (36.4%).
- In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (16.2%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Diaz has driven home a run in 36 games this year (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 53 games this year (53.5%), including 13 multi-run games (13.1%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.345
|AVG
|.290
|.417
|OBP
|.376
|.533
|SLG
|.475
|19
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|26
|38/23
|K/BB
|34/23
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 119 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Williams (1-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.90, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .210 batting average against him.
