Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks.
- Lowe has recorded a hit in 45 of 78 games this year (57.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 28 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.233
|AVG
|.217
|.336
|OBP
|.302
|.434
|SLG
|.434
|12
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|22
|52/19
|K/BB
|36/17
|4
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 2.92 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
