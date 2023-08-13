Sunday's game between the Atlanta Braves (75-41) and New York Mets (52-65) matching up at Citi Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 13.

The probable starters are Yonny Chirinos (5-4) for the Braves and Kodai Senga (8-6) for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-2-0 against the spread.

The Braves have won 67, or 65%, of the 103 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has entered 88 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 61-27 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 678 runs scored this season.

The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

Mets Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have posted a mark of 1-8.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mets have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those mathchups had a spread).

The Mets have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (25%) in those contests.

This season, New York has come away with a win one times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mets have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for New York is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (500 total runs).

The Mets have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 9 @ Pirates W 6-5 Max Fried vs Quinn Priester August 10 @ Pirates L 7-5 Bryce Elder vs Bailey Falter August 11 @ Mets W 7-0 Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill August 12 @ Mets W 21-3 Allan Winans vs Denyi Reyes August 12 @ Mets W 6-0 Spencer Strider vs José Quintana August 13 @ Mets - Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga August 14 Yankees - Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt August 15 Yankees - Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino August 16 Yankees - Charlie Morton vs Nestor Cortes Jr. August 18 Giants - Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb August 19 Giants - Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb

Mets Schedule