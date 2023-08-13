Currently the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the fourth-longest odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay covered four times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Tampa Bay averaged 346.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 15th in the . Defensively, it ranked ninth, allowing 324.3 yards per contest.

The Buccaneers posted a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last year.

Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (66.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, catching 104 balls for 1,023 yards (60.2 per game).

In 17 games a season ago, Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.

In 12 games for the Panthers, Baker Mayfield passed for 1,313 yards (109.4 per game), with six touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.8%.

Devin White had 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended last year.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000 2 September 17 Bears - +6000 3 September 25 Eagles - +800 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 6 October 15 Lions - +2200 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +1000 9 November 5 @ Texans - +20000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

