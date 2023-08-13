Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .215 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 39 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- In 9.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has had an RBI in 17 games this year (22.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.226
|AVG
|.203
|.273
|OBP
|.232
|.387
|SLG
|.331
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|32/8
|K/BB
|34/5
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, one per game).
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.92, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
