Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold Ramirez and his .393 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee on August 13 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .293 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- In 10.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Ramirez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (37.9%), including four multi-run games (4.6%).
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|38
|.276
|AVG
|.313
|.331
|OBP
|.352
|.507
|SLG
|.351
|18
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|26
|RBI
|14
|36/11
|K/BB
|21/8
|3
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 120 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.92, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
