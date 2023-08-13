Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Guardians Player Props
|Rays vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Guardians
|Rays vs Guardians Odds
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .247 with 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 43 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 21st in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 53.4% of his games this year (55 of 103), with at least two hits 23 times (22.3%).
- He has gone deep in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has had an RBI in 41 games this year (39.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 38.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.236
|AVG
|.257
|.339
|OBP
|.372
|.503
|SLG
|.497
|18
|XBH
|22
|13
|HR
|10
|39
|RBI
|30
|32/20
|K/BB
|41/23
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (8-2) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.92, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.