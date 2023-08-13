Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jose Siri (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .216 with nine doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks.
- Siri has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 26.9% of his games this season, and 8% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (38.5%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (16.7%).
- He has scored in 36 of 78 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.237
|AVG
|.194
|.287
|OBP
|.226
|.511
|SLG
|.519
|15
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|12
|25
|RBI
|23
|52/10
|K/BB
|55/6
|4
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (8-2) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.92, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
