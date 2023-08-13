On Sunday, Jose Siri (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is hitting .216 with nine doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Siri has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 26.9% of his games this season, and 8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Siri has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (38.5%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (16.7%).
  • He has scored in 36 of 78 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 36
.237 AVG .194
.287 OBP .226
.511 SLG .519
15 XBH 18
11 HR 12
25 RBI 23
52/10 K/BB 55/6
4 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Bibee (8-2) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering six hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.92, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
