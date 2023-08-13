Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .273 with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- Lowe is batting .368 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Lowe has had a hit in 60 of 93 games this season (64.5%), including multiple hits 25 times (26.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (15.1%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 37 games this season (39.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season (40 of 93), with two or more runs eight times (8.6%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|49
|.273
|AVG
|.273
|.297
|OBP
|.333
|.427
|SLG
|.523
|16
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|40
|41/5
|K/BB
|51/17
|11
|SB
|13
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.92 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
