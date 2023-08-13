The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 11 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks while batting .256.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.

Arozarena is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 60.2% of his games this year (68 of 113), with multiple hits 29 times (25.7%).

He has homered in 15.0% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.3% of his games this year, Arozarena has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (12.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 54 of 113 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 54 .262 AVG .249 .377 OBP .346 .432 SLG .418 16 XBH 15 9 HR 9 38 RBI 30 54/28 K/BB 61/28 11 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings