Sunday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (71-48) and the Cleveland Guardians (56-62) matching up at Tropicana Field (on August 13) at 1:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (12-6) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (8-2) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Rays vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have won 63 out of the 96 games, or 65.6%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay has entered 38 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 29-9 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 618 total runs this season.

The Rays' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule