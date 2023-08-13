Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Guardians have +150 odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -185 +150 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 96 total times this season. They've gone 63-33 in those games.

Tampa Bay has gone 29-9 (winning 76.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Tampa Bay has played in 119 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-53-4).

The Rays have collected a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-21 31-27 29-21 42-27 57-41 14-7

