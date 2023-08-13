Wander Franco will lead the charge for the Tampa Bay Rays (71-48) on Sunday, August 13, when they match up with Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians (56-62) at Tropicana Field at 1:40 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+150). A 7.5-run over/under has been listed for this contest.

Rays vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (12-6, 3.34 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (8-2, 2.92 ERA)

Rays vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 96 times this season and won 63, or 65.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 29-9 (76.3%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Rays have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (38%) in those contests.

The Guardians have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +150 moneyline underdog.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Guardians had a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 1st Win AL East +160 - 2nd

