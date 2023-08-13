Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Steven Kwan and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Eflin Stats

Zach Eflin (12-6) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 23rd start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Eflin has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 15th, .974 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 7.0 4 1 1 8 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 6.0 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 26 4.0 7 5 5 3 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 21 7.0 2 0 0 8 1 at Royals Jul. 16 3.0 7 5 5 0 0

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Franco Stats

Franco has recorded 124 hits with 23 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He's slashed .281/.344/.475 on the season.

Franco has recorded at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .415 with a triple, four home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 12 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 9 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 124 hits with 25 doubles, 16 home runs, 46 walks and 58 RBI.

He has a slash line of .323/.402/.513 so far this season.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with three doubles and three RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 0 1 5 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 4-for-4 1 0 1 4

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Kwan Stats

Kwan has 127 hits with 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a .271/.341/.382 slash line so far this year.

Kwan has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, two triples and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrés Giménez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Gimenez Stats

Andres Gimenez has 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 27 walks and 43 RBI (96 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.

He's slashing .237/.310/.383 so far this year.

Gimenez brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Gimenez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Rays Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

