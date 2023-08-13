The Tampa Bay Rays (71-48) have a 2-0 series lead, hoping to sweep the Cleveland Guardians (56-62) on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

The Rays will call on Zach Eflin (12-6) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (8-2).

Rays vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (12-6) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.34 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.2 walks per nine across 22 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee (8-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up six hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.92, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing batters have a .233 batting average against him.

Bibee is trying to pick up his ninth quality start of the year in this game.

Bibee will try to build upon a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 18 outings this season.

