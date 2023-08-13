Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Wander Franco (hitting .415 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Guardians.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.475) thanks to 46 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Franco enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .450 with two homers.
- Franco has reached base via a hit in 77 games this season (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Franco has driven home a run in 39 games this year (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 44.6% of his games this year (50 of 112), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|53
|.282
|AVG
|.279
|.341
|OBP
|.348
|.500
|SLG
|.447
|28
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|7
|37
|RBI
|22
|38/20
|K/BB
|31/22
|15
|SB
|15
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 2.92 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
