Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Yandy Diaz (.591 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Guardians.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 124 hits and an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .513.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 70 of 100 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 100), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 37 games this year (37.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 54 of 100 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|47
|.353
|AVG
|.290
|.425
|OBP
|.376
|.547
|SLG
|.475
|21
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|26
|39/23
|K/BB
|34/23
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Bibee (8-2) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.92, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
