On Sunday, Yandy Diaz (.591 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 124 hits and an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .513.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 70 of 100 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.

He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 100), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in 37 games this year (37.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 54 of 100 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 47 .353 AVG .290 .425 OBP .376 .547 SLG .475 21 XBH 20 9 HR 7 32 RBI 26 39/23 K/BB 34/23 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings