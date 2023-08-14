Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Monday, Christian Bethancourt (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .215 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 40 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this season (22.1%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.227
|AVG
|.203
|.272
|OBP
|.232
|.383
|SLG
|.331
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|33/8
|K/BB
|34/5
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- The Giants will send Walker (4-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers while giving up one hit.
- In 30 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 2.40 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
