On Monday, Harold Ramirez (batting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .297 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (54 of 88), with at least two hits 25 times (28.4%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (10.2%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (34.1%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (11.4%).

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 38 .284 AVG .313 .335 OBP .352 .510 SLG .351 18 XBH 3 8 HR 1 27 RBI 14 36/11 K/BB 21/8 3 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings