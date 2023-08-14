Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Monday, Harold Ramirez (batting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .297 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (54 of 88), with at least two hits 25 times (28.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (10.2%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (34.1%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (11.4%).
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.5%.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|38
|.284
|AVG
|.313
|.335
|OBP
|.352
|.510
|SLG
|.351
|18
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|14
|36/11
|K/BB
|21/8
|3
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers while giving up one hit.
- In 30 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.40, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
