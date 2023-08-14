Isaac Paredes -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the hill, on August 14 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 43 walks while batting .247.

He ranks 98th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Paredes has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

Looking at the 103 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 20 of them (19.4%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 39.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (38.8%), including 12 multi-run games (11.7%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .236 AVG .257 .339 OBP .372 .503 SLG .497 18 XBH 22 13 HR 10 39 RBI 30 32/20 K/BB 41/23 1 SB 0

