On Monday, Jose Siri (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .216 with nine doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks.

Siri has gotten a hit in 45 of 78 games this year (57.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.4%).

He has hit a home run in 26.9% of his games in 2023 (21 of 78), and 8% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has had an RBI in 30 games this year (38.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 36 of 78 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .237 AVG .194 .287 OBP .226 .511 SLG .519 15 XBH 18 11 HR 12 25 RBI 23 52/10 K/BB 55/6 4 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings