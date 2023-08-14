On Monday, Jose Siri (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is batting .216 with nine doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Siri has gotten a hit in 45 of 78 games this year (57.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 26.9% of his games in 2023 (21 of 78), and 8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Siri has had an RBI in 30 games this year (38.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 36 of 78 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 36
.237 AVG .194
.287 OBP .226
.511 SLG .519
15 XBH 18
11 HR 12
25 RBI 23
52/10 K/BB 55/6
4 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 122 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Walker (4-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers while surrendering one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 2.40 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
