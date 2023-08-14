Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Josh Lowe -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 14 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .273.
- Lowe enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333.
- Lowe has had a hit in 61 of 94 games this season (64.9%), including multiple hits 25 times (26.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 37 games this year (39.4%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (40 of 94), with two or more runs eight times (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|.273
|AVG
|.273
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.422
|SLG
|.523
|16
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|40
|42/5
|K/BB
|51/17
|11
|SB
|13
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Giants give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Walker (4-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has a 2.40 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.