Josh Lowe -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on August 14 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .273.

Lowe enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333.

Lowe has had a hit in 61 of 94 games this season (64.9%), including multiple hits 25 times (26.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in 37 games this year (39.4%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (40 of 94), with two or more runs eight times (8.5%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 49 .273 AVG .273 .296 OBP .333 .422 SLG .523 16 XBH 21 3 HR 11 18 RBI 40 42/5 K/BB 51/17 11 SB 13

Giants Pitching Rankings