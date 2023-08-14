The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .255 with 20 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks.

In 51 of 92 games this year (55.4%) Raley has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

In 15.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this season (30.4%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 of 92 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .219 AVG .286 .324 OBP .355 .477 SLG .539 19 XBH 19 6 HR 10 16 RBI 26 46/13 K/BB 50/10 6 SB 6

Giants Pitching Rankings