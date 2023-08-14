Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .255 with 20 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 51 of 92 games this year (55.4%) Raley has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- In 15.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this season (30.4%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 92 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.219
|AVG
|.286
|.324
|OBP
|.355
|.477
|SLG
|.539
|19
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|10
|16
|RBI
|26
|46/13
|K/BB
|50/10
|6
|SB
|6
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Giants give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.40, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 30 games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
