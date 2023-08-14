Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Monday, Manuel Margot (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .249 with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 49 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in 3.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 81), and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Margot has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (30.9%), with more than one RBI in four of them (4.9%).
- In 32.1% of his games this season (26 of 81), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.202
|AVG
|.295
|.261
|OBP
|.333
|.298
|SLG
|.411
|7
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|14
|25/9
|K/BB
|25/7
|3
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 122 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Walker gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.40, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 30 games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
