Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Monday, Randy Arozarena (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .255 with 12 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 77th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- Arozarena is batting .263 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 60.5% of his games this season (69 of 114), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (25.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (17 of 114), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has an RBI in 41 of 114 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 55 times this season (48.2%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|54
|.262
|AVG
|.249
|.375
|OBP
|.346
|.433
|SLG
|.418
|17
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|30
|54/28
|K/BB
|61/28
|11
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Walker (4-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers while giving up just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.40, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 30 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
