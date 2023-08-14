On Monday, Randy Arozarena (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .255 with 12 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 77th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Arozarena is batting .263 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

In 60.5% of his games this season (69 of 114), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (25.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (17 of 114), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has an RBI in 41 of 114 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 55 times this season (48.2%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 54 .262 AVG .249 .375 OBP .346 .433 SLG .418 17 XBH 15 9 HR 9 38 RBI 30 54/28 K/BB 61/28 11 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings