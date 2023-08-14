Tyler Glasnow and Ryan Walker are the projected starters when the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Francisco Giants play on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rays (-135). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Rays vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +115 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games. Tampa Bay games have gone over the set total three consecutive times, and the average total during this stretch was 7.5 runs.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 64.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (63-34).

Tampa Bay has a 55-22 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Rays have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by bookmakers 120 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 63 of those games (63-53-4).

The Rays have put together a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.8% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-22 31-27 29-22 42-27 57-42 14-7

