How to Watch the Rays vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 14
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field on Monday at Oracle Park against Ryan Walker, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Giants Player Props
|Rays vs Giants Pitching Matchup
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank fourth in MLB play with 173 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Tampa Bay is fourth in baseball, slugging .444.
- The Rays' .255 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (620 total runs).
- The Rays rank ninth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.201).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Glasnow (5-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.15 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday, July 31, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Glasnow is aiming to record his fifth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Glasnow is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has given up at least one earned run in each of his appearances.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jalen Beeks
|Dakota Hudson
|8/10/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-2
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/11/2023
|Guardians
|W 9-8
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Xzavion Curry
|8/12/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Home
|Shawn Armstrong
|Gavin Williams
|8/13/2023
|Guardians
|L 9-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Tanner Bibee
|8/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Ryan Walker
|8/15/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|-
|8/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Ross Stripling
|8/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|Tyler Anderson
|8/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Chase Silseth
|8/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Patrick Sandoval
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.