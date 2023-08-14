When the Tampa Bay Rays (71-49) and San Francisco Giants (63-55) face off at Oracle Park on Monday, August 14, Tyler Glasnow will get the ball for the Rays, while the Giants will send Ryan Walker to the hill. The game will begin at 9:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +115 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (5-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-1, 2.40 ERA)

Rays vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 97 times this season and won 63, or 64.9%, of those games.

The Rays have a record of 55-22 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 5-4 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Giants have been victorious in 24, or 52.2%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Giants have won nine of 20 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rays vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+185) Luke Raley 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 1st Win AL East +225 - 2nd

