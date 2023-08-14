Rays vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 14
The Tampa Bay Rays (71-49) visit the San Francisco Giants (63-55) to open a three-game series at Oracle Park, with first pitch at 9:45 PM ET on Monday. The Rays are coming off a series victory over the Guardians, and the Giants a series loss to the Rangers.
The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (5-3, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Ryan Walker (4-1, 2.40 ERA).
Rays vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (5-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-1, 2.40 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow
- The Rays' Glasnow (5-3) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, July 31, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings against the New York Yankees.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.15, a 4.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.078 in 12 games this season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Glasnow has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker
- Walker (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.40 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.40, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
- Walker has not registered a quality start so far this season.
- Walker has not pitched five or more innings in a start this season (in eight starts). He averages 1.4 per appearance.
- He is looking to keep a streak of three games without allowing an earned run intact.
