Rene Pinto Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Ryan Walker) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto is hitting .263 with .
- Pinto has had a base hit in three of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In eight games played this season, he has not homered.
- Pinto has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|.000
|AVG
|.417
|.000
|OBP
|.417
|.000
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|3/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 122 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Walker gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.40, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 30 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.