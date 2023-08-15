Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .221.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 57.0% of his 79 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.5% of them.
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.0%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 32.9% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.226
|AVG
|.217
|.327
|OBP
|.302
|.421
|SLG
|.434
|12
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|22
|54/19
|K/BB
|36/17
|4
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 123 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will look to Junis (3-3) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Texas Rangers while surrendering one hit.
