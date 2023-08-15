Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.276 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his previous game against the Giants.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .223 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 41 of 78 games this season (52.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.4%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 23.1% of his games this season, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.9% of his games this season (28 of 78), with two or more runs nine times (11.5%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.227
|AVG
|.220
|.272
|OBP
|.246
|.383
|SLG
|.366
|12
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|12
|33/8
|K/BB
|36/5
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (123 total, one per game).
- Junis (3-3) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Texas Rangers while giving up one hit.
