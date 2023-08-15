The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.276 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his previous game against the Giants.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

Jakob Junis TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .223 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 41 of 78 games this season (52.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.4%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

In 23.1% of his games this season, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.9% of his games this season (28 of 78), with two or more runs nine times (11.5%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .227 AVG .220 .272 OBP .246 .383 SLG .366 12 XBH 10 4 HR 4 13 RBI 12 33/8 K/BB 36/5 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings