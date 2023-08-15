On Tuesday, Harold Ramirez (.448 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .302 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

In 61.8% of his games this season (55 of 89), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (29.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 10.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has had an RBI in 31 games this year (34.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 34 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 39 .284 AVG .324 .335 OBP .365 .510 SLG .375 18 XBH 4 8 HR 1 27 RBI 15 36/11 K/BB 22/8 3 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings