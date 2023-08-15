Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Josh Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .273 with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- Lowe is batting .333 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 61 of 94 games this year (64.9%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (26.6%).
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.9%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- Lowe has driven home a run in 37 games this season (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 40 of 94 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|.273
|AVG
|.273
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.422
|SLG
|.523
|16
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|40
|42/5
|K/BB
|51/17
|11
|SB
|13
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (123 total, one per game).
- The Giants will look to Junis (3-3) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Texas Rangers while surrendering one hit.
