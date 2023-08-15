Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Giants - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 141 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Francisco Giants, with Jakob Junis on the hill, on August 15 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .255 with 20 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks.
- Raley has recorded a hit in 51 of 92 games this year (55.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (21.7%).
- In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
- Raley has had an RBI in 28 games this season (30.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.0% of his games this year (35 of 92), with two or more runs 12 times (13.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.219
|AVG
|.286
|.324
|OBP
|.355
|.477
|SLG
|.539
|19
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|10
|16
|RBI
|26
|46/13
|K/BB
|50/10
|6
|SB
|6
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (123 total, one per game).
- Junis (3-3) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Texas Rangers while giving up only one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.