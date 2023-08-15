How to Watch the Rays vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Jakob Junis will start for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Giants vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rays Player Props
|Giants vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Rays Odds
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays' 174 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 399 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 630 total runs this season.
- The Rays have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rays rank 17th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Tampa Bay has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.
- Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.87 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
- Rays pitchers have a 1.199 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will send Zack Littell (2-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Littell will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/10/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-2
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/11/2023
|Guardians
|W 9-8
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Xzavion Curry
|8/12/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Home
|Shawn Armstrong
|Gavin Williams
|8/13/2023
|Guardians
|L 9-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Tanner Bibee
|8/14/2023
|Giants
|W 10-2
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Ryan Walker
|8/15/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Jakob Junis
|8/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Ross Stripling
|8/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|Tyler Anderson
|8/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Chase Silseth
|8/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Ty Blach
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.