Jakob Junis will start for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays' 174 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 399 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Tampa Bay is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 630 total runs this season.

The Rays have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Rays rank 17th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.87 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Rays pitchers have a 1.199 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Zack Littell (2-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Littell will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore 8/11/2023 Guardians W 9-8 Home Aaron Civale Xzavion Curry 8/12/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Shawn Armstrong Gavin Williams 8/13/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Home Zach Eflin Tanner Bibee 8/14/2023 Giants W 10-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Ryan Walker 8/15/2023 Giants - Away Zack Littell Jakob Junis 8/16/2023 Giants - Away Aaron Civale Ross Stripling 8/18/2023 Angels - Away - Tyler Anderson 8/19/2023 Angels - Away Zach Eflin Chase Silseth 8/20/2023 Angels - Away Tyler Glasnow Patrick Sandoval 8/22/2023 Rockies - Home Zack Littell Ty Blach

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.