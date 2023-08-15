The San Francisco Giants (63-56) and the Tampa Bay Rays (72-49) will go head to head on Tuesday, August 15 at Oracle Park, with Jakob Junis starting for the Giants and Zack Littell taking the hill for the Rays. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Giants (-110). An 8.5-run total has been set in the matchup.

Rays vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Junis - SF (3-3, 4.36 ERA) vs Littell - TB (2-3, 4.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Rays and Giants game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rays (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Randy Arozarena get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 62 games this season and won 32 (51.6%) of those contests.

The Giants have a 38-33 record (winning 53.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 3-3 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rays have been victorious in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rays have a win-loss record of 5-13 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rays are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 1st Win AL East +225 - 2nd

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.